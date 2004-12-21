Sanmina-SCI received Export Award

Sanmina-SCI Corporation received the State of Jalisco Export Award for its system level product export programs and efforts in Guadalajara, Mexico. This distinguished award was presented by the Governor of the State of Jalisco, during a celebration in Guadalajara.

The export award acknowledges Sanmina-SCI as a key international contributor with successful programs that continue to positively impact Mexican exports and international trade. “We continue to expand our supply chain direct fulfillment offering in Mexico due to its close proximity to the U.S. and ability to support our complex, high-volume and high-technology manufacturing requirements,” said Octavio Parga, Vice President, Guadalajara Server Plant. “The State of Jalisco Export Award demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers low-cost, complete end-to-end manufacturing and logistics solutions, while working with the international community to expand our manufacturing services and export programs. We are driving efficiencies in Mexico and are delighted to be recognized by the Mexican government for our efforts.”



Sanmina-SCI has more than 17 years of manufacturing experience in Guadalajara, Mexico, offering a complete array of services that includes New Product Introduction (NPI), complex system level build-to-order (BTO) and configure-to-order (CTO) manufacturing support, backplane and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, high-volume manufacturing, logistics and post-manufacturing repair/warranty solutions.