16.7 MEUR in loss for Aspocomp

The Finnish PCB provider Aspocomp today announced its financial results for the fiscal year end 2005. The operating result was -16.7 MEUR which is a significant decline from 2004's result of 10.4 MEUR in profit.

Net sales went down from 184.8 MEUR in 2004 to 154 MEUR in 2005 which is a 16.7 % decline.



"The weak net sales and result for the fiscal year were disappointing. They were affected particularly by the conversion process at the Salo plant. However, we believe that the large-scale changes are crucial in enabling the future growth of the Group in line with its objectives", Aspocomp's CEO Maija-Liisa Friman commented on the results.