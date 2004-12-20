SWE-DISH signs 20 MUSD contract

SWE-DISH wins USD 20 million contract from the US Department of Defense.

SWE-DISH Satellite Systems has been awarded a frame contract from the US Department of Defense to a total value of USD 20 million for mobile satellite communications equipment and support services. The equipment will be used for transmission of video, data and voice content from remote or temporary established sites anywhere in the world. It was awarded in competition with other equipment manufacturers. A first order of USD 2.5 million has already been placed against the contract.



SWE-DISH Satellite Systems specializes in compact, quick-to-air and easy-to-use mobile satellite communications equipment, and has developed the smallest broadband satellite terminal in the world, the IPT Suitcase. The new contract with the US Department of Defense contains the IPT Suitcase and the SWE-DISH FA150T Fly-Away system - a mobile satellite communication terminal for higher bandwidth requirements.



Mobile satellite terminals are a key component in net-centric warfare. Mobile satellite terminals are needed to connect mobile military units, just as fiber optics are used to connect companies and offices in the civilian world, And as the need for broadband connectivity moves down the command chain to smaller and more mobile units, the satellite terminals must become smaller and more mobile too.



Lars Jehrlander, CEO SWE-DISH comments: "The US Department of Defense is leading the way in net-centric warfare, and is a key customer for us. We are also seeing the same growing need with other defense organizations, and are supplying similar solutions to armed forces in Scandinavia, Europe and Asia."