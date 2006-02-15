Kitron receives 2 MEUR order

Kitron has, through its Swedish subsidiary Kitron Microelectronics AB in Jönköping, entered into an agreement for production of so-called road toll transponders for Kapsch TrafficCom AB.

The agreement is worth approx. 2 MEUR for Kitron Microelectronics during 2006 and 2007. The first deliveries will start already in April 2006.



"We are pleased with the service, delivery precision and high quality that we get from Kitron Microelectronics AB at competitive prices. These factors all together made us place our order with Kitron Microelectronics AB", says Kjell Arnesson, Chief of Sourcing and Logistics with Kapsch TrafficCom AB.



"We are very proud to receive this order and look forward to continuing to live up to the high expectations that this implies", underlines Nils-Gunnar Fransson, Chief of Business Development with Kitron Microelectronics AB.



The cooperation between Kapsch TrafficCom AB og Kitron Microelectronics AB also includes other products which Kitron Microelectronics AB is producing at the account of Kapsch TrafficCom. This business is included in the cooperation.