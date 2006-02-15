Pendulum Instruments expands its international business

Pendulum Instruments further expands its international activities. The company has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Oakland, California plus St. Petersburg, Russia.

International sales is performed via some 80 distributors around the world. Now the company establish an office also in Beijing, China, in the heart of the world's fastest growing economy.



Pendulum Instruments is pleased to announce that it opens a Sales Support Office in Beijing China. The office is led by Mr Rong Zheng and is situated in the centre of Beijing.



The main responsibility for the Sales Support office is to support Pendulum's distributors in China and identify opportunities within the Chinese market.



The establishment of an office will keep Pendulum Instruments' business growing in China, the company's second single largest market in 2005.