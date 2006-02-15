Mitrionics Enhances FPGA Platform

Mitrionics™, Inc. announced new diagnostics and optimization features for its Mitrion Software Development Kit to facilitate even faster development times by troubleshooting, debugging and optimizing Mitrion Processor designs before FPGA synthesis.

The Mitrion Virtual Processor™ and Mitrion Software Development Kit™ allow supercomputing software applications to be written to run on FPGAs faster, easier, and more affordably than any of the existing hardware design and ESL (Electronic System Level) design tools. The Mitrion Platform is the only FPGA Supercomputing development technology that allows scientists, researchers, and software developers to program FPGAs without any hardware design knowledge.



Since becoming available in October 2005, the Mitrion Platform has been chosen by most of the FPGA Supercomputing industry leaders worldwide. Mitrionics' unique and revolutionary technology removes the barriers of high cost, extreme complexity, and long development times to make FPGA Supercomputing performance accessible to entirely new markets and segments of scientists and developers. Using the Mitrion-C Programming Language, a mere 180 lines of code can generate 150,000 lines of VHDL (Very high speed integrated circuits – Hardware Description Language).



“Our latest diagnostic and optimization enhancements demonstrate our continued commitment and advancement towards making FPGA Supercomputing a practical reality for non-hardware engineers or designers,” stated Anders Dellson, CEO of Mitrionics, Inc. “The upcoming months are very exciting for both Mitrionics and the supercomputing industry as customers move past testing phases into broader deployments with real-world applications being developed and running under our Mitrion Platform.”