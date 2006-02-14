Market for PCB test gear to grow

According to a study made by Frost & Sullivan the automatic test equipment (ATE) manufacturers will have some good five years within the functional testing and the boundary scan segment.

Frost & Sullivan expects the revenues within this sector to grow from $970.1 million in 2004 to $1.55 billion in 2011.



"ATE enterprises need to make equipment that can tackle concerns such as increasing board densities and the reducing spacing space between holes on the PCBs as well as perform in tough environmental conditions of high temperature and humidity," said Frost & Sullivan Research analyst Poornima Vijayan.



"ATE manufacturers must come-up with novel inspection methods and newer test equipment to keep in pace with the ever-increasing complexities of PCBs," Vijayan said. "Additionally, due to rising design and build applications from contract manufacturers, ATE vendors are considering forming alliances with them to capture greater market share," he added.