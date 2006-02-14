Test Coach Corporation - GÖPEL's Center of Expertise

GÖPEL electronic, developer and manufacturer of innovative extended JTAG/Boundary Scan test solutions, has appointed Test Coach Corporation as its twelfth Center of Expertise (COE) for the service and support of the company's JTAG/Boundary Scan technology.

Located in Hoffman Estates, IL, Test Coach Corporation offers comprehensive in-circuit test programming services on the Agilent test platform. This new strategic alliance expands the resources available for local application support and test program development service for GÖPEL electronic's JTAG/Boundary Scan products on the North American market.



The scope of agreement includes membership in the global “GÖPEL electronic Alliance Partner Network”. As part of the cooperation, the new COE will offer US customers extensive services in the domain of Design for Testability (DFT) and direct application support as well as training and integration services.



“The services provided by Test Coach Corporation are a perfect addition to our product portfolio of intelligent solutions for extended JTAG/Boundary Scan”, says Heiko Ehrenberg, managing director of GÖPEL electronic's US subsidiary GOEPEL Electronics LLC in Austin, TX. “Joining our competences we are going to be in an even better position to accommodate the demands of the US market for excellent Boundary Scan test strategies and respective equipment and services in a comprehensive way. A particular focus will be on JTAG/Boundary Scan tool integrations based on the revolutionary hardware architecture SCANFLEX®.”



“Our company's goal has always been to provide the best possible test solution for our customers,” said Isabelle Schmitt, President of Test Coach Corporation. “With the partnering of GÖPEL electronic and Test Coach, we see a means to an end. Both companies strive for excellence and are very innovative in developing solutions. GÖPEL electronic has excellent tools for Boundary Scan and Test Coach will provide expertise and support in the United States.”