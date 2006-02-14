E. European companies slow to react on crisis

According to a report companies in Eastern Europe are too slow to react on liquidity crisis. According to the report their biggest problem is that they don't allocate enough of their capital to be able to handle finance possible crisis.

One third of the companies in Eastern Europe goes through restructuring projects only when urgent financial crisis occur. One of the countries in Eastern Europe, Romania, almost 60% of the companies have bad liquidity. On second place you'll find Czech Republic where nearly 50% have bad liquidity.



The region's strongest growing country, Poland, is by its percentage of 20% in line with Western Europe, reported business hrvatska.