UKEA to unite UK industry

The UKEA, UK Electronics Alliance, is formed to tackle the UK Government's belief that the electronics industry is represented by a fragmented array of trade bodies.

UKEA was formed last year to unite all the trade associations in the industry and the background for the initiative was the Government recommendations contained in the Electronics Innovation and Growth Team (EIGT) report.



“I see the role of the UKEA as a discussion forum which will bring together the fragmented trade associations under one umbrella,” Ashley Evans, the chairman of the UKEA told Electronics Weekly.