Nyiregyháza mayor praises Flextronics

László Csabai, mayor of Nyiregyháza, Hungary praised EMS-giant Flextronics for creating workplaces in her city, even though Flextronics' announcement earlier this week that it was laying off nearly 1000 of its workforce.

In 2000, When Flextronics negotiated the conditions for building the Nyiregyháza factory, it promised to create 1000 jobs in the region by the end of 2001. According to BBJ, Flextronics was employing 3200 workers by the deadline. Flextronics has also contributed to several public projects in the region.

