Aerospace Manufacturing Certification<br>to AS9100 Rev B for Solectron

Solectron Corporation today announced successful certification for Solectron FinePitch to AS9100 Rev B, the quality management system specific to the aerospace industry.

"AS9100 certification is a strategic milestone for Solectron showcasing our comprehensive quality management system that enables us to deliver world-class quality products and services to our customers," said Misha Rozenberg, senior vice president and chief quality officer, Solectron. "Solectron Production System, or SPS, our proven and industry leading Lean Six Sigma methodology, facilitated the AS9100 certification. We are very proud to add aerospace quality assurance certification to our growing list of manufacturing quality compliance standards worldwide."



First published in May 1997 by the SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) as AS9000, the AS standard is currently known as AS9100, Rev B, and is recognized by all major aerospace OEMs. Based on ISO 9001:2000, but with nearly 100 additional requirements specific to aerospace, AS9100 provides suppliers with a comprehensive quality system focused on areas directly affecting product safety and reliability.



Solectron's FinePitch division provides prototyping and New Product Introduction solutions for emerging business with speed and flexibility to facilitate time-to-market and low volume, high mix production for small customers and launch new products into production for Solectron's existing customers.