LG Philips to lay off 17 000

LG Philips is likely to shut down 20 factories in Western Europe, the Swedish technology journal Ny Teknik writes.

LG Philips has struggled with the hardening competition from the flat screens and according to the Swedish technology journal NyTeknik the company now is likely to shut down 20 factories in Western Europe. This would result in 17 000 workers losing their jobs.



