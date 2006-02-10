Changes in Universal's sales and support

Universal Instruments has unveiled a change to its US Sales and Support division by appointing Brad Bennett as Director of Americas Operations.

In his new role, Bennett reports directly to Jeroen Schmits, President of Universal Instruments. He takes over the position from Mark Ragard who moves to direct corporate accounts. As Director of Americas Operations, Bennett has relocated to Binghamton from Budapest, Hungary, where he served as Director of European Operations since 2003. Bennett returns to the US with over 10 years' sales experience at Universal. Among his responsibilities will be the further development of sales and customer support infrastructures and strategies for the Americas territories, which include the United States, Canada, South America and Mexico.



Bennett will collaborate closely with Universal's engineering teams to drive sales of the company's Genesis and AdVantis Platform products and the Polaris Assembly Cell solutions. He will also focus on extending the company's all platform line solutions into chipshooter domains, with Universal's Lightning head delivering high-speed chip placement capabilities on top of recognized platform advantages.



In addition, Bennett will be responsible for deploying Universal's specialized support resources and expertise, including the unparalleled services of the Binghamton-based SMT Lab in order to ensure proactive customer engagement.

“We continue to invest heavily in our sales and support infrastructure as part of our ongoing endeavor to increase our direct exposure to customers, whilst enhancing the levels of support for which we are already renowned,” explains Universal President Jeroen Schmits. “I am confident that Brad's appointment will contribute significantly to the achievement of these goals, and I look forward to the results delivered by his invaluable sales management and leadership experience.”