Micrel receives French award

Micrel Inc. has been awarded first place in the semiconductor specialist category for outstanding service and support to its French distributors.

“The award is given annually by SPDEI, the French distributors association, that represents more than €B1.0 in revenues and 90 percent of the distribution business in France,” noted Jean-Claude Chastanet president, SPDEI. “We are pleased to recognize Micrel for its accomplishment in maintaining world class distributor relationships.”



Micrel’s distributors in France, members of SPDEI, are Arrow Electronics and Future Electronics. This is the second year Micrel has been recognized by SPDEI. Last year the Company took second place in the semiconductor category. This year SPDEI honoured Companies with awards in four categories; passives, connectors/energy/electro-mechanical, specialist semiconductors and generalist semiconductors. Within each group, five companies are nominated with only one winner in each category. SPDEI rates each nominee, via points given by that Company’s distributors, on seven

criteria including partnership with distributor, innovation, resources allocated to the distributor, protection and design tracking, Return Over Investment, quality and profitability.



“On behalf of the entire Micrel European sales and support team, we are pleased to be recognized by SPDEI for the second year in a row,” noted Mark Lunsford, vice president, worldwide sales, Micrel.



Micrel maintains localized sales and support offices in Newbury, United Kingdom; Villebon, France and Stockholm, Sweden. The Company’s European design centers are situated in Livingston Scotland; Frankfurt Am Oder, Germany and Oslo, Norway. In addition, Micrel maintains an extensive network of distributors and reps throughout Europe.