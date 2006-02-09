SanDisk is planning major investments

SanDisk is planning to invest about $1 million at its Fab 3, jointly owned by Toshiba To keep up with the increasing demand of NAND falsh memories SanDisk is investing some $1 million to increase the production capacity from 48,750 wafers a month to 70,000 wafers a month.

"We expect this significant acceleration in production output will further reduce our costs and provide substantial new captive capacity to meet the anticipated growth in demand from new markets such as mobile phones and MP3 players, and enable us to better address geographies where we believe we have attractive opportunities to expand our market presence," said Eli Harari, president and chief executive officer of SanDisk, in a statement.