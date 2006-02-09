Harwin names TTI 'European Distributor of the Year

High reliability interconnect systems maker, Harwin, recently presented its annual European Distributor of the Year award to TTI Europe.

The award is calculated on a number of criteria including growth, coop marketing, new projects, new customers, training programmes, joint visit activity and a proactive approach to developing business with Harwin.



Commented Geoff Breed, Director of Supplier Marketing, at TTI Europe: “We are honoured to receive this award from Harwin for the second year running. This award reflects the close working relationship and dedication that both Harwin and TTI have continued to develop and could only have been achieved with excellent support at all levels and in all regions across Europe. Our focus on design-in activities and policy to hold a broad and deep inventory have ensured that we have stayed ahead of our competition in terms of growth and I look forward to doing the same again in 2006"



Added Harwin MD, Andrew McQuilken: “This award is testament not only to the growth we have seen in Europe but the commitment TTI have shown to Harwin in the number of joint visits, technical training and joint marketing activities. The end result is, of course, is a higher level of service to our customers which is key in these competitive conditions.”