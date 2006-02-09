DEK manufacturing facility awarded ISO approval

DEK has confirmed that its Shekou manufacturing facility has obtained the ISO 9001 quality management system certification, following an independent assessment by accreditation body BSI.

In order to achieve the certification, the DEK team in Shekou, China fulfilled a range of specific objectives, including quality policy translation, conducting a formal local review of non-conformances and customer feedback, the transferral of all measurement equipment into the DEK calibration db, and integrating operations into the DEK internal quality audit system. The project was led in Shekou by Management Representative Daniel Chang, who was supported by a team at DEK's UK site, which achieved the certification 12 years previously. The UK team included Kevin Combes, Minda Swann and Peter Davey.



“By achieving ISO 9001 registration in Shekou, DEK has highlighted its commitment to manufacturing in China,” explains DEK Quality Assurance Manager, Peter Davey. “For our customers, the formalisation of the existing system means they now have an official guarantee that the machines manufactured across all of our global sites will consistently achieve the high standards associated with DEK. In addition, the audits in China will generate improvements that will be fed back for the benefit of the overall DEK global quality system, not just Shekou.”



The final assessment of Shekou was conducted on October 24th by two independent auditors. The audit involved a discussion with the Shekou General Manager, TK Wong, which centred on the operation of the facility and its relationship with the UK. Having demonstrated Top Management commitment, the auditors conducted a thorough review of the system through a combination of operator interviews and the examination of supporting records.



“We are extremely pleased to have gained formal recognition for the superior quality we strive to implement on a day-to-day basis,” comments Shekou's General Manager TK Wong. “This successful process really highlights DEK's commitment to this region of their global operations. As we consistently surpass even our own expectations, I am confident that following the achievement of ISO certification, our subsequent annual BSI audits will continue to showcase our consistently high standards.”