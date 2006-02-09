Tyco awards Arrow in Norway

Arrow Norway named as Tyco's Distributor of the Year.

Arrow has been named as The Tyco Electronics Norwegian Distributor of the Year for 2005. The award recognises Arrow's commitment to service excellence and innovative logistics solutions, in addition to the strong business growth achieved during last year.



Arrow generated a significant increase in sales of the entire range of Tyco products in Norway during 2005, making Arrow the country's leading distributor of Tyco products.



Accepting this award on behalf of his team, Helge Olsen, Arrow Norway's managing director said: "For a number of years, Arrow has focused on the sale, technical support and design-in of connectors and electromechanical parts. To receive this award from Tyco clearly demonstrates how significant an impact our creative business strategies make on one of our closest business partners. It also shows we are moving in the right direction, both locally and globally."



Christer Thibblin, Tyco Electronics Nordic managing director, added: "Arrow has shown a great deal of flair in its handling of the ever-competitive electronics components distribution market. Both companies have enjoyed much success as a result and we are happy to name Arrow as our Norwegian Distributor of the Year for 2005."