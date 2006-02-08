KKR to acquire majority of FSS?

According to isas interactive investor the US based private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) has made an offer to buy 80% of Flextronics Software System (FSS).

The offer for FSS was according to iii.co.uk about $700 million and the website also reported that the board of Singapore based Flextronics should be in US this week to consider the offer. According to iii Flextronics is keen to unlock value in FSS, which it bought from Rupert Murdoch-controlled DirecTV in June 2004 and the sources are telling that there is a very high probability that KKR's offer will be accepted.