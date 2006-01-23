Magnus Eriksson

Lead-Free production at Stockholm International Fair

February 1 2006 the Stockholm International Fair introduces a complete new event for the electronics industry.

It is called "Elektronik/EP testar : Blyfritt 2006" (means about Elektronik/EP testing Lead-Free 2006), a one-day conference with focus on Lead-Free production. The successful concept is taken from the latest Elektronik/EP events, live production under the name "Elektronik/EP testar" (which means Elektronik/EP testing), gets its own event at the Stockholm International Fairs on February 1. This time the focus is set on the transition to Lead-Free production and the issues connected to the entrance of the RoHS and WEEE directives.



Two live production lines will be set up in the Victoria hall, one with focus on advanced boards and one with focus on consumer electronics. Hundreds of plain boards will be produced in a line with a couple of SAC solder pastes and re-melting with hot air. This equipment set up is considered by many experts as the only way of manufacturing for every kind of circuit board. Right next to that line there will be another one adopted for production of more advanced boards. In this line some low temp solder pastes will be tested and re-melted by hot air.



The two lines will thereafter end up in a common testing line where all the boards will be inspected in order with current industrial standards and also tested with x-ray equipment since test results and data of different solder pastes and processes is widely requested across the industry. After every batch the boards will be up for discussion in a forum of industry experts who later on will be questioned by Lars Wallin who will lead the event.



The production in the twoo lines will be mixed with discussions in different groups consisting of components suppliers, equipment suppliers, PCB suppliers, EMS providers and concerned departments and councils.



In the Victoria Hall there will also be a normal traditional exhibition where you will be able to attend the stands of a large number of suppliers.



Event Manager, Stockholm International Fairs