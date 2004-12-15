HARTING in automotive deal

The German automobile manufacturers AUDI, BMW, DaimlerCrysler and Volkswagen have agreed on a joint procedure regarding the Industrial Ethernet issue. In future, the PROFINET protocol standard with integrated personal safety will be used.

Connector Manufacturer HARTING have developed the RJ Industrial family. “HARTING‘s Ethernet products were made especially for Profinet applications and allow us to offer a future proof system approach for the automotive industry“, said a spooksperson for HARTING.