Celestica recognizes Freescale with Award

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. was awarded a first-year Partners in Performance award by Celestica, for its contribution to the company in 2003.

"Freescale Semiconductor is proud to be recognized by Celestica," said Carla Labay, Director of EMSI Sales for Freescale Semiconductor. "We're a company of focused, service-driven people. Our processing and connectivity solutions power more products than any other semiconductor company in the world"



Celestica's Partners in Performance awards are given annually to the company's suppliers, in recognition of their support of Celestica's supply chain management objectives and dedication to customer service. The 2003 Partners in Performance winners demonstrated flexibility and responsiveness, impact on asset management, effectiveness and efficiency, and overall performance excellence.



"In 2003, the level of flexibility and responsiveness demonstrated by Freescale Semiconductor in response to our supply chain requirements, enabled Celestica to operate as a seamless extension of our customers' global operations," said Robert Shanks, Chief Supply Chain and Procurement Officer, Celestica. "We're proud to recognize Freescale Semiconductor as a first-year Partners in Performance award winner, in recognition of the company's contribution to our success in the EMS industry."