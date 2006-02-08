Court confirms Fuba's insolvency plan

The local court in Osterode am Harz, Germany has confirmed the legal force of the confirmation of the insolvency plan of Fuba Printed Circuits.

This means that the company can start with their payments to their creditors. According to PCB007, the backlog of orders increased since filing for the insolvency from 16.5 MEUR to 26 MEUR.

