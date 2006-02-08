Boundary Scan Platform<br>Scanflexmeets FireWire

Göpel electronic introduces SFX/TSL1149-(x), the newest member of the new JTAG/Boundary Scan hardware platform SCANFLEX®.

Supporting FireWire (IEEE 1394), USB2.0 as well as 10/100 MBit Ethernet, the new SFX controller family offers three serial high speed interfaces and includes three models for different performance requirements. Furthermore, in addition to the market introduction of this new controller series, SCANFLEX® receives the annual 'Best in Test Award' in the category 'Board & System Test', arguably the most important award in the international test and measurement industry.

"With the new controller family we are now supporting the three major wired serial interfaces with just one single device", Thomas Wenzel, Director of the Business Unit Boundary Scan at GÖPEL electronic, gladly announces. "This is another step towards opening our innovative hardware architecture SCANFLEX® for all modern bus standards. Our customers now can easily select the most suitable solution for their individual demands from an even bigger product portfolio especially in terms of flexibility and portability while being able to scale the performance of the test system to match the needs of a particular application."