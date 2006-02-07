Perlos to lay off 600 in Finland

Perlos, a company that is providing plastic parts for the handset production, is laying off 600 employees at its plant in Finland.

At the same time as Perlos is laying off 600 in Finland the company will also close its factory in Fort Worth in Texas, USA. The company wants to save some 25 MEUR during this year and is also planning to invest in a new factory in Chennai, India.