Marconi name to live on in expanded Ericsson product portfolio

Ericsson has announced it will continue to use the Marconi name in the recently acquired product portfolio.

Ericsson says it will continue to use the Marconi name in recognition of the company's strong reputation and of the significant brand value the name carries.



In addition to using the name for product lines, the Marconi name will also be used at two legal entities in Italy. They will be named "Marconi - part of the Ericsson group."



Sivert Bergman, senior vice president and general manager, Business Unit Transmission and Transport Networks, and overall responsible for the Marconi integration, says: "The integration of the two companies' product ranges is already well under way. Marconi has widely recognized strengths, particularly in optical transport and wireline, and we are proud to be able to carry this heritage forward in our strengthened product portfolio."



On January 23, 2006, Ericsson completed the acquisition of strategic parts of Marconi's telecommunications business that are strategically important to Ericsson and took on about 6,660 Marconi employees.