MikroMakarna to invest in new equipment

Aligned with the RoHS compliance work the Swedish EMS provider MikroMakarna has invested in new manufacturing equipment.

MikroMakarna has invested in a new wave soldering machine, a SEHO 8140 from Kretsteknik. The new machine will enable MikroMakarna to run both leaded and lead-free production parallel. The company is expecting strong demand for leaded manufacturing even a long time past the RoHS date July 1.



MikroMakarna told evertiq that the company will also make the transition to RoHS compliance at its second plant in Murmansk, Russia by March this year.