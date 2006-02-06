Emerson acquires Knurr of Germany

Emerson has acquired Knurr AG of Munich, Germany, whose enclosure systems for the telecommunication and data industries - along with its cooling technologies - will become part of Emerson Network Power's broad technology offering.

Emerson will pay approximately EUR 80 million (including all debts assumed) for Knurr.



Knurr joins with Emerson Network Power's Liebert® brand and its recent Cooligy acquisition to build comprehensive capabilities in rack solutions, mission-critical cooling, and systems integration for data center and telecom sites. As power density and damaging heat levels have grown significantly in these applications, Emerson Network Power now delivers the broadest portfolio of technologies - surpassing previously available capabilities - to solve critical cooling issues at the room, rack, or chip level.



Knurr also designs enclosure platforms for the telecom industry, and is serving major telecom customers with innovative liquid rack-cooling systems and Advanced TCA(a)-compliant, extreme-density cabinets. These cabinets contain sophisticated power and cooling technologies, making it possible to deploy the next generation of wireless telecom technologies.



Emerson Network Power is currently the largest supplier of power for remote telecom equipment. The cabinet-level solutions acquired with Marconi's power business will be further bolstered by adding Knurr's enclosure capabilities.



Knurr, headquartered outside of Munich in Arnstorf, Germany, with sales in 2005 of approximately EUR 128 million, has manufacturing facilities in a number of countries in Europe, as well as in the United States and South America, and has a sales and marketing presence in 35 countries.

