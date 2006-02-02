ST, France Telecom in partnership

STMIcroelectronics and France Telecom has entered a joint R&D project for development of security for mobile applications and services.

“For ST, the partnership represents a great opportunity to leverage its broad portfolio of products and systems expertise to strengthen our position in digital rights management for audio and video content, contactless payments and electronic signatures,” said Andrea Cuomo, executive VP at STMicroelectronics, in a statement.



“This agreement utilizes ST's leading position in digital consumer, mobile communication and smart card IC segments to define new devices and equipment architecture solutions, allowing operators to provide value-added services and a better user experience to their customers”, Cuomo added.