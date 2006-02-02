SMT & Inspection | February 02, 2006
Yokogawa Analythical Systems to become a subsidiary of Agilent
Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Agilent Technologies Inc. announced that their joint venture, Yokogawa Analytical Systems, will become a wholly owned Agilent subsidiary effective February 1, 2006.
Yokogawa will receive approximately $106 million from this transaction, including $98 million from Agilent for its 49-percent share in the joint venture and $7.5 million in dividends from Yokogawa Analytical Systems.
Yokogawa Analytical Systems was founded as a joint venture in 1992 by Agilent (then part of Hewlett-Packard and 51-percent owner) and Yokogawa (49-percent owner). Yokogawa Analytical Systems makes the ICP/MS, an advanced analytical system used in gas chromatography for laboratory and other scientific applications.
With the foundation of the joint venture, Agilent transferred its sales and support of advanced laboratory analytical systems to Yokogawa Analytical Systems; Yokogawa transferred all of its business in this field, including equipment under development, to the joint venture. The two parent companies have been supporting Yokogawa Analytical Systems not only to further their own business interests, but also to realize the growth and success of their joint venture.
Yokogawa Analytical Systems had sales of more than $160 million in fiscal year 2005. Agilent and Yokogawa said that the joint venture had achieved its original objectives set 13 years ago. In order to expand the market presence for its products and services in Japan, Agilent decided that the timing was right for Yokogawa Analytical Systems to become its wholly owned subsidiary.
By selling its stake in the joint venture, Yokogawa will be able to dedicate additional resources to its core businesses, including strengthening international engineering capabilities for the industrial automation field and investing in a new semiconductor facility in Sagamihara.
"Yokogawa and Agilent have had a very strong, cooperative relationship over the past 13 years," said Ryuji Kanno, President,Yokogawa Analytical Systems. "This acquisition of Yokogawa's minority share is a positive step for both companies."
Yokogawa Analytical Systems was founded as a joint venture in 1992 by Agilent (then part of Hewlett-Packard and 51-percent owner) and Yokogawa (49-percent owner). Yokogawa Analytical Systems makes the ICP/MS, an advanced analytical system used in gas chromatography for laboratory and other scientific applications.
With the foundation of the joint venture, Agilent transferred its sales and support of advanced laboratory analytical systems to Yokogawa Analytical Systems; Yokogawa transferred all of its business in this field, including equipment under development, to the joint venture. The two parent companies have been supporting Yokogawa Analytical Systems not only to further their own business interests, but also to realize the growth and success of their joint venture.
Yokogawa Analytical Systems had sales of more than $160 million in fiscal year 2005. Agilent and Yokogawa said that the joint venture had achieved its original objectives set 13 years ago. In order to expand the market presence for its products and services in Japan, Agilent decided that the timing was right for Yokogawa Analytical Systems to become its wholly owned subsidiary.
By selling its stake in the joint venture, Yokogawa will be able to dedicate additional resources to its core businesses, including strengthening international engineering capabilities for the industrial automation field and investing in a new semiconductor facility in Sagamihara.
"Yokogawa and Agilent have had a very strong, cooperative relationship over the past 13 years," said Ryuji Kanno, President,Yokogawa Analytical Systems. "This acquisition of Yokogawa's minority share is a positive step for both companies."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments