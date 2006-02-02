Filled order books for Swedish EMS firms

The implementation of the RoHS directive has resulted in a lot of costs for the European EMS companies. But according to what's reported to evertiq those who have been able to make the needed investments are now running well.

The smaller EMS firms in Sweden appear to stand strong right now. Some companies within the EMS sector have been forced to shut down their businesses because of the needed investments to meet the requirements of the coming RoHS directive but the impression evertiq has received from the Swedish EMS market is that those who manage the costs related to the compliance work are running pretty well right now.



EEPAB in Eskilstuna of Sweden is one company that has faced a strong demand of their services lately. Most recently the company invested in a new Vapor Phase VP3000 from Asscon, delivered by Kretsteknik. The company is also looking at further investments not only to comply with RoHS but also to meet the increasing demand for more advanced electronics manufacturing.



Other wealthy Swedish EMS companies are operating by the same strategy. EPJAB is another one who lately has invested heavily in machinery. One new Rehm oven, one Dage X-ray testing equipment and one Orbotech AOI has recently been bought to further increase the company's capability in a RoHS perspective as well as for more advanced electronics.



A spokesman from DEK who was present to support the local distributor Scanditron with expertise told evertiq that the Nordic is a very good market for production equipment and the Nordic is very important to the company's business.