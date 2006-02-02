New French orders to Pricer

Pricer has been chosen as sole strategic partner to complete the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) roll out of Carrefour's remaining corporately owned hypermarkets in France after successfully deploying the second wave.

The agreement represents SEK 120 M equivalent to 71 hypermarkets in France. The installations will commence in February and are to be completed during the year.



"Carrefour's automation and centralization of pricing has achieved key operational and financial improvements,” says Jan Forssjö, President and CEO, Pricer AB. ”This agreement demonstrates to the world's retailers that ESL is now a logical step in enhancing their competitive edge.”



In 2004 Carrefour deployed a first wave of Pricer ESL in 45 of their 179 French corporately owned hypermarkets as well as several hypermarkets throughout Europe. Pricer then won in 2005 a contract extension to further the French installations as well as install all new store builds in Spain and Italy. The program was accelerated in the end of 2005 and Pricer has now successfully completed the second wave deployment of a further 60 Carrefour hypermarkets in France. At the conclusion of this third wave Pricer will have installed approximately 8.5 million labels in Carrefour France hypermarkets alone.



“Our implementation skills have become as important as our strong solution functionality and power,” says Charles Jackson, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Pricer AB. “The implementation has been industrialized to such an extent that Carrefour has been able to effortlessly manage process change and release immediate value without any business disruptions.”



"Carrefour France's experience is being exported across their strategic markets,” comments Pricer's Key Account Manager for Carrefour global business, Marc Poncet, “as their pilots in Korea, Taiwan and Greece demonstrate.”