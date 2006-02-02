IPC Publishes IPC-1752, Materials Declaration Management Standard

As the deadline for compliance with the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive draws near, companies across the electronics supply chain are focusing their efforts on materials declaration.

Now, thanks to efforts by IPC's 2-18 Supplier Declaration Committee, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Adobe™, the International Equipment Manufacturers Association (iNEMI), RosettaNet and other dedicated volunteers, IPC-1752, Materials Declaration Management standard, has restored order to the chaos that was multiple reporting forms and formats for materials declaration.



IPC-1752 outlines a supply chain materials declaration format and process that provides a simple, effective approach to collecting, tracking and disclosing product material content information. The standard establishes electronic data formats and provides standardized forms to simplify the exchange of materials declaration information while improving efficiency and reducing costs.



The forms, based on Adobe™ PDF forms technology, use a UML data model developed with the assistance of NIST. The forms can be printed or can be exchanged via electronic means from e-mail to Web interfaces to advanced and secure business-to-business methods.



Data captured by these forms can also be extracted and exchanged in a standard XML format that will conform to the related RosettaNet Partner Interface Process® (PIPs). The machine readable (XML) structure will establish and implement specific data constraints and restrictions to ensure uniformity.



Suppliers and their customers can utilize IPC 1752 to exchange data at their choice of three reporting levels which are organized into six reporting classes:



Class 1 - RoHS reporting at a homogeneous level in yes/no format

Class 2 - Same as Class 1 with the addition of manufacturing information

Class 3 - RoHS reporting at a homogeneous level in yes/no format and JIG (Joint Industry Guide) level A and B a the homogeneous material level and other substances at the part level

Class 4 - Same as Class 3 with the addition of manufacturing information

Class 5 - RoHS reporting at a homogeneous level in yes/no format and JIG level A and B at the homogeneous material level and other substances at the homogeneous level.

Class 6 - Same as Class 5 with the addition of manufacturing information.