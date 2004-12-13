AMD helps propel F1 team

AMD Opteron(tm) Processor-Powered Supercomputer helps propel F1 team's CFD,

aerodynamics and simulations past competitors.

Using technology provided by AMD, Formula One team Sauber Petronas recently launched its new supercomputer at the team's headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland. This groundbreaking supercomputer, powered by more than 500 AMD Opteron(tm) processors and one of the most advanced in Formula One and the automotive industry, will act as the "brain" for the team's Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) center.



Because CFD is considered a key factor in optimizing the aerodynamic performance of race cars, the new AMD Opteron processor-powered supercomputer is expected to have a significant effect on reducing lap times, putting the Sauber team in a position to score valuable World Championship points. AMD is the leading supplier of micro-technology in Formula One and a premier processor manufacturer for organizations involved in CFD.



"If you look at all the factors in Formula One that can be influenced with engineering, more than 70 percent are aerodynamics," reveals Peter Sauber, team principal of Team Sauber Petronas. Sauber Petronas' Technical Director, Willy Rampf, adds: "Success in F1 requires world-class computational fluid dynamics and a cutting-edge aerodynamic team that is armed with the best tools available, such as the AMD Opteron processor."