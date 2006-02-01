Zuken Selected Preferred Supplier

Zuken, engineering consulting company has announced that they have been selected as Lockheed Martin's Preferred Vendor for printed circuit board design/E-CAD (Electronic Computer Aided Design) tools.

The US based leading systems integrator, Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, embarked upon a full evaluation of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design software in January 2005. Zuken participated in the evaluation along with other leading Electronic Design Automation (EDA) companies. By using their powerful design tool suite, CR-5000, Zuken was able to show unique value to Lockheed Martin. Based on the results of the evaluation, Zuken was selected as the preferred tool provider by the Engineering Process Improvement (EPI) Program's Electrical Subcouncil, which represents all of Lockheed Martin's businesses.



Lockheed Martin identified three core needs that their preferred PCB design solution had to satisfy. The core needs were targeted to leveraging the size of the company, achieving convergence across the North American electronic design sites, and enabling efficiency, cost savings and purchasing economies of scale.



The evaluation covered every aspect of PCB design from tool technical functionality, integration capabilities, and process level solutions to Return On Investment analysis. After the consolidation of Lockheed Martin's requirements and the initial request for information, the ECAD vendors were invited to participate in an extensive competitive benchmarking process. During this process each of the vendors were required to work through an exhaustive set of test cases, based on an elaborate set of requirements. This was followed by each party submitting a business proposal, which ultimately led to final approval and selection.