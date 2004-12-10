Wind River certificated by VPNC

Wind River Systems announced that it received certification of its IPsec networking stack from the Virtual Private Network Consortium (VPNC).

With VPNC certification and IPsec support throughout all Wind River Platforms. “As the VPN landscape changes and the technology is becoming more widely adopted, implementing security across multiple levels is absolutely critical to the network infrastructure market”, said Jerry Krasner, Ph.D., Vice President of Embedded Market Forecasters. “Without a truly secure environment, including security at the IP and surrounding levels, future projects can be compromised.”



As VPN technology becomes more widely deployed, network systems are more vulnerable to attack and infrastructure failure. To arm against these vulnerabilities, network manufacturers are taking a more layered approach to address security protecting each layer of the network. Wind River’s VPNC certification assures customers that they receive certified, IP level security enhancements that have been tested against leading network solutions.