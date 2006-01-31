Electronics Production | January 31, 2006
Nokia shed 290 jobs in Finland
290 people working for Nokia in Finland will need to be redeployed due to workforce balancing.
The communications sector is constantly undergoing change, driven by increased technological complexity, rapid subscriber growth in emerging markets, convergence, and the consequent need by network operators for greater levels of solution customization and local support.
Recognizing the opportunities these developments bring, and given Nokia's longstanding commitment to constant organizational renewal, Nokia is taking proactive steps to hone its business activities and bring them closer to key markets and customers.
The Networks business group plans to strengthen activities in a number of key markets to improve its ability to support customers locally with tailored solutions that address future business needs. As a consequence, Networks' R&D will increase somewhat in emerging markets, where infrastructure demand is anticipated to grow quickly, and the business group's R&D investments are expected to decrease slightly in Finland.
"Finland is the key competence center for Networks' R&D, and will play a pivotal role thanks to its unique, cumulative know-how and innovation strength," says Juha Äkräs, Vice President, Global Operational Human Resources for Nokia, adding that other units in the company plan to add R&D staff in Finland over the coming year.
"Over the course of 2006, our expectation is that some 200 people in Networks will need to be redeployed due to workforce balancing. Based on Nokia's overall recruitment activity, our track record of redeployment, and our estimates for this year, we are optimistic that new positions will be found for most of these people. During this process, we will be working closely with employees and their representatives to find the best solutions," Äkräs said. In 2005, Nokia recruited approximately 1500 new employees in Finland, with over 8000 people rotating into new positions across the group.
"In some cases, employees may prefer to choose voluntary arrangements that we are planning to introduce. These are Nokia's response to discussions held with employee representatives."
The Enterprise Solutions Business Group plans to reduce resources in Finland to streamline and better harmonize its business with global demand. Approximately 90 people will be affected, with Nokia introducing voluntary severance packages and the possibility for redeployment within the company where possible.
Nokia's organizational refocus will also impact some other units within the company including financial service function.
Nokia will start to discuss these planned changes and the redeployment possibilities with personnel representatives.
Recognizing the opportunities these developments bring, and given Nokia's longstanding commitment to constant organizational renewal, Nokia is taking proactive steps to hone its business activities and bring them closer to key markets and customers.
The Networks business group plans to strengthen activities in a number of key markets to improve its ability to support customers locally with tailored solutions that address future business needs. As a consequence, Networks' R&D will increase somewhat in emerging markets, where infrastructure demand is anticipated to grow quickly, and the business group's R&D investments are expected to decrease slightly in Finland.
"Finland is the key competence center for Networks' R&D, and will play a pivotal role thanks to its unique, cumulative know-how and innovation strength," says Juha Äkräs, Vice President, Global Operational Human Resources for Nokia, adding that other units in the company plan to add R&D staff in Finland over the coming year.
"Over the course of 2006, our expectation is that some 200 people in Networks will need to be redeployed due to workforce balancing. Based on Nokia's overall recruitment activity, our track record of redeployment, and our estimates for this year, we are optimistic that new positions will be found for most of these people. During this process, we will be working closely with employees and their representatives to find the best solutions," Äkräs said. In 2005, Nokia recruited approximately 1500 new employees in Finland, with over 8000 people rotating into new positions across the group.
"In some cases, employees may prefer to choose voluntary arrangements that we are planning to introduce. These are Nokia's response to discussions held with employee representatives."
The Enterprise Solutions Business Group plans to reduce resources in Finland to streamline and better harmonize its business with global demand. Approximately 90 people will be affected, with Nokia introducing voluntary severance packages and the possibility for redeployment within the company where possible.
Nokia's organizational refocus will also impact some other units within the company including financial service function.
Nokia will start to discuss these planned changes and the redeployment possibilities with personnel representatives.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments