Vaughan joins Abacus

Following the completion of the acquisition of Deltron Electronics plc, Abacus Group has confirmed the appointment of Jerry Vaughan as Managing Director - Deltron, with immediate responsibility

for managing the Deltron operations throughout Europe, and a place on the Group board.

Welcoming Vaughan, Abacus Group Chief Executive Martin Kent said, "Jerry brings to the Group a wealth of experience in electronic component distribution throughout Europe. His input will be invaluable as we develop the business going forward."



Jerry Vaughan, formerly Executive Director at Deltron Electronics plc, has over 27 years experience in the international electronics industry. He joined Deltron from electrical wholesaler Rexel Group in France, where he was Deputy Director of Development. He has also spent 7 years as Group General Manager at Electrocomponents plc (RS Components), a European leader in B2B distribution of electrical and industrial components. As Managing Director from start-up, Vaughan rapidly built its French business over 10 years into a highly impressive organisation.