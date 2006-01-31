Norautron to open in China

Norweigan EMS-provider Norautron has landed several major contracts in recent weeks. The company has also opened up a subsidiary in China.

Nouratron has renewed a two year contract with Kongsberg Maritime. Nouratron has also signed an on- and off-shore service contract with a new customer. The new orders has a total value of 36 Million Euros.



Norautron recently established a new office in China. Norautron Suzhou Co. Ltd. is situated 80 km from Shanghai. The object with the new unit is to increase the service level for new and exciting customers that require suppliers with global presence. Norautron will also try to take new orders in the Chinese region.

