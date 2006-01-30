European expansion for Rambus

Rambus has appointed Udo Muerle to the position as Director of Business Development for its European office.

Udo Muerle will be responsible for the overall management of customer relationships and partnerships at the company's new European office.



"As we grow our business presence in Europe, we are looking to Udo to build the foundation for strategic relationships with our customers there. Europe is home to world-leading electronics companies and with Udo's experience and background we look forward to engaging with them to develop breakthrough products for the market", said, senior vice president of worldwide sales, licensing and marketing at Rambus, Sharon Holt.