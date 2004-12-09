Orbotech in multi-million deal with LG

Orbotech Ltd. today announced the receipt of a major, multi-million dollar order from LG ELECTRONICS (Seoul, Korea), for a Paragon™-8000 Laser Direct Imaging system, Discovery™, Spiron-AVIP™ and InFinex™ Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) software for use in its bare printed circuit board manufacturing operations.

Aiming to achieve its goal of 'No. 1 LG', LG Electronics focuses on developing new products, winning key businesses and securing technology leadership. These advanced Orbotech systems have been selected, as an important part of LG's production processes, to support this technology strategy.



Commenting on the order, Mr. Lior De-Picciotto, President of Orbotech Pacific Ltd., said: 'LG Electronics is a very well-known, leading producer of consumer electronics products used worldwide. We are honored that they have selected our newest AOI and LDI technology solutions to achieve their production goals.'