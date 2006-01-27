Invotec's CEO concerned<br>about Circatex's administration

The administration of the UK based PCB provider Circatex has raised concerns throughout the industry.

The UK based PCB firm Invotec's CEO David Jones is worried about the spin-off effects from the administration of the fellow PCB company Circatex. One matter he is keeping in mind is how the suppliers will react. “Their marketplace in the UK is now reduced. The Circatex news raises concerns about the supplier base”, Jones told Electronicsweekly.



Jones adds that the company could expect some price increases from the suppliers as a result of the shrinking market.