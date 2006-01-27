ST appoints new corporate VP<br>for back-end manufacturing

STMicroelectronics announced the appointment of Jeffrey See as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of ST's worldwide back-end operations.

Jeffrey See, currently General Manager of the ST 's manufacturing complex in Ang Mo Kio (Singapore) is promoted to the position of Corporate Vice President, Central Back-End General Manager, effective April 3, 2006. See's appointment follows the departure of Giordano Seragnoli, the current Corporate VP for back-end activities who, at 69, is leaving for a well deserved retirement at the end of Q2, 2006.



A respected veteran of semiconductor industry, See (born in Singapore in 1945) has played a vital role in establishing and growing the Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in the Asia Pacific region, where the largest part of ST's assembly and test production is also located.



Jeffrey See has been with the Company since it started its operations in Singapore in 1969 when he joined it as a Quality Assurance Supervisor for ST's first Assembly and Test operation in Toa Payoh., becoming Deputy Plant Manager in 1980. In 1983, he was appointed to set up the region's first wafer fabrication plant in Ang Mo Kio, which has grown under his leadership to become the single largest volume-manufacturing facility within ST.