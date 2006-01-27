Electronics Production | January 27, 2006
ST appoints new corporate VP<br>for back-end manufacturing
STMicroelectronics announced the appointment of Jeffrey See as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of ST's worldwide back-end operations.
Jeffrey See, currently General Manager of the ST 's manufacturing complex in Ang Mo Kio (Singapore) is promoted to the position of Corporate Vice President, Central Back-End General Manager, effective April 3, 2006. See's appointment follows the departure of Giordano Seragnoli, the current Corporate VP for back-end activities who, at 69, is leaving for a well deserved retirement at the end of Q2, 2006.
A respected veteran of semiconductor industry, See (born in Singapore in 1945) has played a vital role in establishing and growing the Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in the Asia Pacific region, where the largest part of ST's assembly and test production is also located.
Jeffrey See has been with the Company since it started its operations in Singapore in 1969 when he joined it as a Quality Assurance Supervisor for ST's first Assembly and Test operation in Toa Payoh., becoming Deputy Plant Manager in 1980. In 1983, he was appointed to set up the region's first wafer fabrication plant in Ang Mo Kio, which has grown under his leadership to become the single largest volume-manufacturing facility within ST.
A respected veteran of semiconductor industry, See (born in Singapore in 1945) has played a vital role in establishing and growing the Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in the Asia Pacific region, where the largest part of ST's assembly and test production is also located.
Jeffrey See has been with the Company since it started its operations in Singapore in 1969 when he joined it as a Quality Assurance Supervisor for ST's first Assembly and Test operation in Toa Payoh., becoming Deputy Plant Manager in 1980. In 1983, he was appointed to set up the region's first wafer fabrication plant in Ang Mo Kio, which has grown under his leadership to become the single largest volume-manufacturing facility within ST.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments