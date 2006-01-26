Zuken finalist in DesignVision award

Zuken, an engineering consulting company, has been selected as one of the three finalists in the PCB Design category for this year's DesignVision awards, with the company's new high-speed design solution, CR-5000 Lightning.

The DesignVision Awards program, run by the International Engineering Consortium, recognizes technologies, applications, products and services judged to be the most unique and beneficial to industry. Products, applications and services are judged based on innovation, uniqueness, market impact, customer benefits and value to society.



CR-5000 Lightning features pioneering technology in the form of a new routing paradigm that presents a more efficient environment for carrying out routing tasks. Integration of SI and EMI analysis in the design process improves design quality without the overhead of a separate analysis tool, delivering advancements in SI (signal integrity) and EMC for high-speed applications. CR-5000 Lightning is fully integrated into the CR-5000 enterprise wide design suite's core design tools, CR-5000 Board Designer and CR-5000 System Designer. This tight integration enables companies to adopt a frontloaded design approach, allowing users to share information through a unified database directly within the high-speed design environment. The combining of PCB designs and simulation, allows users to solve high-speed design issues early in the process, reducing board development time by weeks.



This technology was born from collaboration between research and development teams across the globe and is based on five key concepts; unified constraints, process orientation, a unified analysis engine, frontloaded verification, and combined technology.



Announcement of the DesignVision award winners takes place on Tuesday, February 7th at DesignCon 2006 in Santa Clara, California, United States.