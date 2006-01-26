Lexmark to cut 1000 UK jobs

Printer maker Lexmark is ending production of inkjet cartridges in Rosyth, Scotland. The company will transferring its manufacture to a low-cost country. Up to 1,000 jobs are in danger.

The moves come in response to a weak Q4, with net income for the quarter dropping 47 per cent year on year. According to the Register, in 2002, The Scottish Executive doled out £900,000 in "regional selective assistance" to Lexmark Scotland, supposedly safeguarding 200 jobs.