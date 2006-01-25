Bid between Danaher and<br>Honeywell for a U.K. firm

A bidding has broken out between Danaher Corp. and Honeywell International over the rights to acquire First Technology plc.

First Technology is a U.K.-based supplier of sensors, instrumentation and other products for semiconductor fabs and other industries, EE Times reports. On January 24, Honeywell increased its cash offer to acquire First Technology to GBP 406 million .



But on January 20, Danaher announced that it has reached an agreement with the board of directors of First Technology for an acquisition. The aggregate value of the offer is GBP 358 million . The First Technology board unanimously recommended the offer.