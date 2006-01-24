Electronics Production | January 24, 2006
New appointments at Harwin
Harwin announced that they will reduce leadtimes since they are hiring new staff to their team.
Harwin, has created several new positions within the sales department, with the aim of reducing leadtimes and increasing customer service. Comments Andrew McQuilken, Sales and Marketing Director: “We took a long look at how we could improve performance and two areas emerged: first we wanted to improve control of our inventory management so that we could maximize our on-time delivery performance and cut leadtimes; and second, as business becomes more global in nature we needed to offer customers a single point of contact to improve turn around time.
Promoted to the position of Demand Planning Manager is Kora Snook who takes responsibility for planning and managing all stock in the finished goods warehouse. Explains McQuilken: Kora's knowledge of our product line and customer base will enable us to maintain a much more accurate stock profile, so we should be able to significantly reduce leadtimes.” Snook will be aided in her new role by Amanda Jackson, whose prime function is to improve product delivery times and assist in the planning of finished good stock.
Snook also retains managerial responsibility for the customer service department. However, Lisa Dean has also been newly appointed as Customer Services Supervisor, responsible for the day to day running of the customer services department.
Continues McQuilken: “Business practices are changing and we wanted to improve our response time for special pricing requirements and requests such as stocking agreements, which are becoming more and more prevalent when signing major contracts.” To address this demand, Harwin's new Commercial Manager is Graham Cunningham who joins the company from ITT Industries.
Cunningham has been given the responsibility for all pricing activities within the sales environment, including standard price list, support pricing and contracts. Concludes McQuilken: “Having Graham as the single point of contact will focus our efforts on turning around quotes much faster.”
Promoted to the position of Demand Planning Manager is Kora Snook who takes responsibility for planning and managing all stock in the finished goods warehouse. Explains McQuilken: Kora's knowledge of our product line and customer base will enable us to maintain a much more accurate stock profile, so we should be able to significantly reduce leadtimes.” Snook will be aided in her new role by Amanda Jackson, whose prime function is to improve product delivery times and assist in the planning of finished good stock.
Snook also retains managerial responsibility for the customer service department. However, Lisa Dean has also been newly appointed as Customer Services Supervisor, responsible for the day to day running of the customer services department.
Continues McQuilken: “Business practices are changing and we wanted to improve our response time for special pricing requirements and requests such as stocking agreements, which are becoming more and more prevalent when signing major contracts.” To address this demand, Harwin's new Commercial Manager is Graham Cunningham who joins the company from ITT Industries.
Cunningham has been given the responsibility for all pricing activities within the sales environment, including standard price list, support pricing and contracts. Concludes McQuilken: “Having Graham as the single point of contact will focus our efforts on turning around quotes much faster.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments