New appointments at Harwin

Harwin announced that they will reduce leadtimes since they are hiring new staff to their team.

Harwin, has created several new positions within the sales department, with the aim of reducing leadtimes and increasing customer service. Comments Andrew McQuilken, Sales and Marketing Director: “We took a long look at how we could improve performance and two areas emerged: first we wanted to improve control of our inventory management so that we could maximize our on-time delivery performance and cut leadtimes; and second, as business becomes more global in nature we needed to offer customers a single point of contact to improve turn around time.Promoted to the position of Demand Planning Manager is Kora Snook who takes responsibility for planning and managing all stock in the finished goods warehouse. Explains McQuilken: Kora's knowledge of our product line and customer base will enable us to maintain a much more accurate stock profile, so we should be able to significantly reduce leadtimes.” Snook will be aided in her new role by Amanda Jackson, whose prime function is to improve product delivery times and assist in the planning of finished good stock.Snook also retains managerial responsibility for the customer service department. However, Lisa Dean has also been newly appointed as Customer Services Supervisor, responsible for the day to day running of the customer services department.Continues McQuilken: “Business practices are changing and we wanted to improve our response time for special pricing requirements and requests such as stocking agreements, which are becoming more and more prevalent when signing major contracts.” To address this demand, Harwin's new Commercial Manager is Graham Cunningham who joins the company from ITT Industries.Cunningham has been given the responsibility for all pricing activities within the sales environment, including standard price list, support pricing and contracts. Concludes McQuilken: “Having Graham as the single point of contact will focus our efforts on turning around quotes much faster.”