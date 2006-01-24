Zestron to open new head quarter

Zestron, a specialist in precision cleaning products and services, broke ground in October on its new global headquarters in Manassas, VA, United States. Construction remains on schedule for an opening in mid-2006

The new global headquarters will feature the world's largest Application Technology Center—a 15,000 square-foot testing facility featuring 35 of the most innovative cleaning processes including a 3,000 square-foot Analytical Center.



The new facility will allow Zestron to further improve upon the industry-leading applications and analytical support we provide to our current and potential customers. For example, the new Analytical Center will enable Zestron to issue a written process guarantee before implementation by conducting objective experiments using procedures such as contact angle measurement and impedance spectroscopy.



Zestron is currently planning an inaugural ceremony to commence operations at the new facility. The ceremony will feature keynote speakers, public officials and members of its European and Asian operations.

