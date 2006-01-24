Administrators tries to sell Circatex

The administrators at UK-based PCB-producer Circatex are to attempt to sell the business.

Kelly and Charles King of financial firm Ernst & Young have been appointed to take care of the administration of Circatex, that went in to administration last week.



Circatex is reportedly continuing to trade while it is advertised for sale and discussions held with interested parties. According to ElectronicsWeekly, Circatex's facility in South Tyneside , UK, is operating at close to full capacity.

